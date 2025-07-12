Noa Essengue Injury: Double-doubles in loss

Essengue (quadriceps) finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 109-92 loss to the Kings.

Essengue was unable to finish Saturday's game in Las Vegas, as he suffered a quadriceps injury, resulting in only 19 minutes on the floor. However, that was long enough to record a double-double, as he put in the work on the glass and in the scoring column. He ripped down a team-high 10 rebounds before being ruled out for the rest of the game.