Noa Essengue headshot

Noa Essengue Injury: Suffer quadriceps injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 12, 2025 at 6:46pm

Essengue (leg) won't return to Saturday's Summer League game against the Kings, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Essengue logged 19 minutes before suffering the right quadriceps injury. He racked up a double-double during that time, with 12 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Pacers.

