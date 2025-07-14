Noa Essengue News: Cashes trio of threes

Essengue totaled 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes in Monday's 114-105 Summer League win over the Pacers.

Essengue exited Saturday's game early with a quadriceps injury but returned Monday and went the distance to finish with over 20 points. Outside shooting was viewed as a question mark for him entering the 2025 NBA Draft, so knocking down three three-pointers is an encouraging sign of potential growth.