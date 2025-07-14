Noa Essengue News: Cleared for Monday

Essengue (quadriceps) will play in Monday's Summer League game against the Pacers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Essengue exited Saturday's game against the Kings early with a quadriceps injury after recording a double-double with 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and 10 rebounds. The clean bill of health is a relief for the Bulls, who selected him No. 12 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft out of France.