Noah Penda News: Grabs 14 rebounds in SL loss

Penda recorded nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 14 points, three steals, two assists and a block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 89-86 Summer League loss to the Raptors.

Penda put together a strong stat line in his second Summer League game, posting a game-high in rebounds. Penda was also impactful on the defensive end, matching a game-high with three steals and adding a block. An area Penda will look to improve moving forward is his accuracy from beyond the arc, as he has connected on just one of six three-point attempts thus far at Summer League.