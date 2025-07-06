Noah Penda News: Inks four-year deal with Orlando

Penda signed a four-year $8.7 million deal with the Magic, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Penda ended up with the Magic following a draft-night trade that sent the No. 46 and 57 picks to the Celtics in exchange for Penda at No. 32. He will join a contending Magic squad on a four-year deal that includes two years fully guaranteed with a third-year trigger date and fourth-year team option. It could be an uphill battle for Penda to crack the rotation to start the season, but his hard-nosed defense could give him a path to become a steady contributor as the campaign progresses.