Nojel Eastern News: Flirts with triple-double in return
Eastern posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block over 39 minutes in Monday's 126-109 G League loss to Westchester.
Eastern returned Monday after missing Friday's contest due to an unknown reason, doing a little bit of everything for Iowa while handing out a team-high assist total while finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds in a near triple-double. Eastern has appeared in 13 G League contests this season, averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Nojel Eastern
Free Agent
