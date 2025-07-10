Nolan Traore Injury: Powers through ankle tweak

Traore registered 13 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 90-81 Summer League loss to the Thunder. He briefly left the game after rolling his ankle in the first quarter but managed to return, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Traore wasn't about to let a minor ankle injury derail his Summer League debut, and he responded by posting an efficient final line. He stated after the game that he plans to be available for Sunday's matchup against the Wizards, though the team will likely keep a close eye on the injury over the next few days before giving him the green light to suit up.