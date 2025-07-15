Nolan Traore News: Resting Wednesday

Traore (rest) won't play in Wednesday's Summer League finale against the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Traore will take a scheduled rest day during the second night of the team's back-to-back set. He posted two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 97-93 loss to the Knicks, though he also landed on his back during the fourth quarter and did not return due to discomfort. He averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 30.4 percent from the field across 22.7 minutes per game in three Summer League appearances.