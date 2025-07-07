Norman Powell News: Traded to Miami

The Clippers traded Powell to the Heat on Monday in a three-team deal that sent John Collins (ankle) to Los Angeles while the Jazz received Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a 2027 second-round pick, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Powell, who is on an expiring contract worth $20.48 million, had been mentioned in the rumor mill previously, but this still comes out of nowhere. Powell was terrific during the 2024-25 regular season, appearing in 60 games with 21.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.9 three-pointers. In Miami, he figures to be a key complementary role player on the wings, giving support to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as a potential third option on offense.