Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Traded to Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 7, 2025 at 7:49am

The Clippers traded Powell to the Heat on Monday in a three-team deal that sent John Collins (ankle) to Los Angeles while the Jazz received Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a 2027 second-round pick, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Powell, who is on an expiring contract worth $20.48 million, had been mentioned in the rumor mill previously, but this still comes out of nowhere. Powell was terrific during the 2024-25 regular season, appearing in 60 games with 21.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.9 three-pointers. In Miami, he figures to be a key complementary role player on the wings, giving support to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as a potential third option on offense.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now