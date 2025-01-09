Obadiah Noel News: Efficient in G League return

Noel (thigh) posted nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 118-98 G League loss to Osceola.

Making his first appearance in nearly a month due to a thigh injury, Noel scored an efficient nine points off the Mad Ants' bench in his return to action. The 25-year-old guard figures to primarily play a reserve role going forward, as he's averaging 9.9 points, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 threes in 18.2 minutes through eight G League outings (three starts) this season.