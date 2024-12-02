Obadiah Noel News: Reaches 20-point mark in win

Noel produced 22 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes Monday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 112-109 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Noel was one of three players on his team to score 20 or more points, and he also contributed on the defensive end by securing a season-high two steals. This was an uncharacteristic scoring night for the 25-year-old, who'd been held to 25 total points through his first four appearances of the campaign leading up to Monday's tipoff.