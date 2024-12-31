Obi Toppin News: Quiet in return

Toppin had four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks.

Toppin returned from a two-game absence but struggled to rediscover the form from prior to his ankle injury. Although this was far from a convincing performance, Toppin has been a solid piece for the Pacers this season, at one point scoring double-digits in nine straight games. His playing time should increase as he continues to work his way back from the injury, to the point where he is once again flirting with 20 minutes per contest.