Obi Toppin News: Scores 19 points off bench Monday

Toppin racked up 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 130-119 loss to the Raptors.

The Pacers have been decimated by injuries in the frontcourt in recent games, but Toppin continues to play off the bench since he fits extremely well in that role. The former Dayton standout has scored in double digits six times this season, but he's posted his two best scoring outputs of the campaign in his last three games. His current season-high scoring mark is the 21-point effort he delivered in a loss to the Heat on Nov. 15. Even though Toppin is not expected to move to the starting lineup any time soon, he should enjoy an uptick in his fantasy upside as long as Indiana remains depleted in the frontcourt.