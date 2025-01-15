Ochai Agbaji Injury: Leaves early with hand injury

Agbaji has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the Celtics with a right hand laceration, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

According to Rose, Agbaji needed three stitches to seal the wound to his hand that he apparently suffered at some point in the second quarter. Agbaji checked out of the contest with 43 seconds remaining in the quarter and won't return for the second half, ending the night with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes off the bench. The third-year forward can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Friday's game in Milwaukee.