Ochai Agbaji News: Connects on six threes Friday

Agbaji notched 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt), six rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 124-102 loss to Dallas.

Agbaji connected on a game-high six three-pointers -- which tied a season high he set against the Pelicans on Nov. 27 -- and he finished as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Scottie Barnes (26). Agbaji has averaged 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 steals over 26.7 minutes per game over his last five outings while connecting on 51.9 percent of his three-point attempts.