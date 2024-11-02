Ochai Agbaji News: Impresses from deep

Agbaji finished Saturday's 131-128 overtime victory over the Kings with 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes.

Agbaji looked like a completely different player from beyond the arc in this one after going 0-for-3 from downtown Friday night against the Lakers. The Kansas product turned in his best mark of the season in the scoring column and in an efficient way. It's not fair to expect this type of showing from Agbaji on a nightly basis, but he should continue to have chances to step up while Scottie Barnes (orbital) and Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) are out of the lineup.