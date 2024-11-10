Ochai Agbaji News: Keeps scoring streak alive
Agbaji posted 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Clippers.
Agbaji has been one of the most pleasant surprises in a rebuilding Raptors roster this season, scoring in double digits in each of his last four starts and in eight of his last nine appearances overall. The 21-point output was the second time he surpassed the 20-point plateau, and both instances have come over his last four games, so he's making the most of his expanded role in absence of Scottie Barnes (eye).
