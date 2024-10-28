Ochai Agbaji News: Retreats to bench Monday

Agbaji is not in the Raptors' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Agbaji was in Toronto's starting five for the first three games of the regular season, but he will come off the bench Monday following the return of RJ Barrett (shoulder). Agbaji should see plenty of playing time due to Immanuel Quickley being sidelined Monday due to a pelvis injury. Over his last two outings, Agbaji has averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 steals over 28.5 minutes per game.