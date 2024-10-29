Ochai Agbaji News: Scores 15 off bench

Agbaji posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Agbaji was in Toronto's starting unit for the first three games of the regular season, but he returned to the bench Monday due to the return of RJ Barrett (shoulder). The Raptors are still shorthanded, however, as Immanuel Quickley is dealing with a pelvis injury and Bruce Brown (knee) is still on the mend. At least while he's hot, Agbaji is very relevant in fantasy leagues right now.