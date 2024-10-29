Ochai Agbaji News: Team option picked up

The Raptors exercised the 2025-26 team option on Agbaji's contract Tuesday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

With RJ Barrett (shoulder) sidelined to start the season, Agbaji was thrust into a starting role and averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 27.3 minutes over Toronto's first three regular-season games. Barrett made his season debut Monday, but the Raptors remain shorthanded with Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) and Scottie Barnes (head) nursing injuries, so Agbaji should continue to play a prominent role. With the transaction, Agbaji is now under contract through the 2025-26 season.