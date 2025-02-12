Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby Injury: Questionable against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Anunoby (foot) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Anunoby has missed the last four games for the Knicks with a sprained right ankle. The defensive-minded forward might be able to get back on the floor Wednesday against the Hawks. If he can't return to the floor against Atlanta, New York will likely continue to turn to Precious Achiuwa to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
