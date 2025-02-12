OG Anunoby Injury: Questionable against Atlanta

Anunoby (foot) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Anunoby has missed the last four games for the Knicks with a sprained right ankle. The defensive-minded forward might be able to get back on the floor Wednesday against the Hawks. If he can't return to the floor against Atlanta, New York will likely continue to turn to Precious Achiuwa to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.