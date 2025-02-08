OG Anunoby Injury: Won't play against Boston

Anunoby (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Anunoby will miss a third straight game for the Knicks while dealing with a sprained right foot. The veteran forward being on the shelf is a big blow for New York, especially on the defensive end of the floor. The team will likely continue to lean on Precious Achiuwa to shoulder the load with arguably the team's best defender on the mend.