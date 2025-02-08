Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby Injury: Won't play against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Anunoby (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Anunoby will miss a third straight game for the Knicks while dealing with a sprained right foot. The veteran forward being on the shelf is a big blow for New York, especially on the defensive end of the floor. The team will likely continue to lean on Precious Achiuwa to shoulder the load with arguably the team's best defender on the mend.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now