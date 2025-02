Anunoby (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After a six-game absence, Anunoby returned to action Friday, posting five points and a steal in 27 minutes during a blowout loss to Cleveland. He'll suit up again Sunday but remain on a minute restriction. With Josh Hart (knee) back in action, Precious Achiuwa will shift to the bench.