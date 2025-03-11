OG Anunoby News: Puts up massive line

Anunoby chipped in 24 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 133-104 win over the Kings.

This was one of Anunoby's most complete lines of the season, and this was his fourth game of the campaign with at least four steals. With 58 games under his belt, Anunoby is on pace for fifth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers.