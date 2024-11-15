Olin Carter News: Shines off bench

Carter had 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 132-128 overtime win over the G League San Diego Clippers.

Carter had been held to seven total minutes in two games entering Thursday, but the coaching staff elected to give him rotation minutes in the victory. He made the most of his opportunity by scoring in double figures while also contributing on the defensive end. It remains to be seen whether Carter will remain in the rotation moving forward.