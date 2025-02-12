Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Starting Wednesday
Prosper is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
At 6-foot-8, Prosper is the tallest player in Dallas' starting five due to several injuries at the center position. It'll be the second-year forward's third start of the season, and he averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.0 minutes in his other two starts.
