Olivier-Maxence Prosper headshot

Olivier-Maxence Prosper News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 6:30pm

Prosper is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

At 6-foot-8, Prosper is the tallest player in Dallas' starting five due to several injuries at the center position. It'll be the second-year forward's third start of the season, and he averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.0 minutes in his other two starts.

