Oscar Tshiebwe Injury: Out of action with finger injury

Tshiebwe did not play in Friday's 127-116 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants due to a finger injury.

Tshiebwe was last seen on the court with a 17-rebound performance during Sunday's win over the Memphis Hustle, so it's unclear when he picked up the issue, and his timetable for a return is unclear at this time. The 25-year-old big man has made 16 appearances (all starts) in the G League this season while holding a two-way contract with the Jazz, averaging 14.2 points, 16.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes for Salt Lake City. Justin Lewis started at center for the Stars on Friday and is in line for an uptick in playing time until Tshiebwe returns to action.