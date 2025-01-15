Oscar Tshiebwe News: Another monster double-double

Tshiebwe recorded 30 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 121-117 win over Stockton.

Tshiebwe has been one of the best two-way players in the G League, and he delivered another impressive showing on both ends of the court. If including both the Tip-Off Tournament and the regular season, the former Kentucky star is averaging 15.3 points and 17.7 rebounds per game across 22 contests for Salt Lake City while playing on a two-way contract with the Jazz.