Oscar Tshiebwe News: Dominant in G League win

Tshiebwe played 25 minutes Friday during the G League Salt Lake City Star's 121-98 win over the Cleveland Charge and compiled 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, three steals and four blocks.

Tshiebwe had a dominant outing during Friday's win as led the team in points scored, rebounds, steals and blocks while shooting an efficient 66.7 percent from the field. This was the two-way player's tenth double-double of the season, and he will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.