Oscar Tshiebwe News: Grabs 23 boards in G League

Tshiebwe played 29 minutes Monday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 131-114 win versus Stockton and compiled 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 23 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Tshiebwe was unstoppable versus Stockton as he hauled in a season-high 23 boards while racking up his eighth double-double in the G League this season across just eight games played. The two-way player has appeared in just one NBA game so far this season and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time with the Stars in the near future.