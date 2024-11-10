Oscar Tshiebwe News: Nabs double-double in defeat

Tshiebwe recorded 16 points (4-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's season-opening 110-96 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

The two-way center recorded a team-high 16 points with Jason Preston (leg) leaving the contest early. Moreover, Tshiebwe racked up a game-high 15 boards, with four of those coming on the offensive end. The big man spent most of last season with the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on a two-way pact, during which he averaged 16.4 points, 16.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks across 26.8 minutes per game in 33 regular-season appearances.