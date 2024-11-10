Oscar Tshiebwe News: Nabs double-double in G League

Tshiebwe recorded 16 points (4-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes Saturday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 110-96 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Tshiebwe established team highs in both scoring and rebounds in the win, continuing to display the double-double upside he often flashed as a member of the Indiana Mad Ants a season ago. The big man joined the Jazz on a two-way deal over the offseason but is still expected to see the bulk of his playing time with Salt Lake City in 2024-25.