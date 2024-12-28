Oscar Tshiebwe News: Pounds glass in return

Tshiebwe (finger) tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 132-101 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Making his return from a one-game absence with a finger injury, Tshiebwe pounded the glass Saturday for a game-high 17 rebounds, with nine of his boards coming on the offensive end. The 25-year-old big man leads the G League among qualifiers with 16.8 rebounds per game over 17 appearances for Salt Lake City in 2024-25, also averaging 14.4 points, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the field. Tshiebwe is under a two-way contract with the Jazz, but it would likely take a myriad of injuries to Utah's frontcourt for him to see NBA action at some point this year.