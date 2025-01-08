Oscar Tshiebwe News: Pulls down 24 boards in G League

Tshiebwe tallied 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 FT), 24 rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocks across 38 minutes Tuesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 91-85 win over the San Diego Clippers.

The 24 boards tied a season high for Tshiebwe, who leads the G League with an average of 17.6 per game over his 20 appearances on the season for Salt Lake City. The second-year big man is on a two-way deal with the Jazz, but he's made just one appearance at the NBA level all season and should remain a featured player for the G League club.