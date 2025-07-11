Oso Ighodaro News: Crashes glass in win

Ighodaro racked up 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and three steals during Friday's Summer League 103-84 win against the Wizards.

Ighodaro was a monster on the glass Friday, as he grabbed a game-high 14 boards. The Marquette product has gotten off to a good start in Summer League. He'll try to prove his worth now that Phoenix has a crowded frontcourt headlined by Mark Williams, Nick Richards (elbow) and rookie Khaman Maluach at the center position.