Pacome Dadiet News: Returns to action Friday

Dadiet (toe) played the final 1:11 of Friday's 116-99 loss to the Timberwolves, recording no statistics during his time on the court.

Dadiet hadn't played for the Knicks or their G League affiliate since Jan. 8 due to a sprained right big toe before being cleared to return to action Friday. The rookie first-round pick hasn't been a regular part of the rotation at the NBA level this season, and most of his appearances for the foreseeable future will likely be contained to garbage-time scenarios.