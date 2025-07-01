Pat Connaughton News: Traded to Charlotte

The Bucks traded Connaughton to the Hornets in exchange for Vasilije Micic on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Bucks also attached two of their own second-round picks (2031, 2032) to Connaughton to get this deal over the line. Connaughton recently exercised his $9.42 million player option for 2025-26, so this move by the Bucks will trim their total salary. During the 2024-25 regular season, Connaughton averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 14.7 minutes per game over 41 contests.