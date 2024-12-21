Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pat Spencer headshot

Pat Spencer News: Adds 16 points in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Spencer produced 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals over 30 minutes Friday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 128-106 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Spencer was aggressive on the offensive end and finished the day second on his team in scoring despite hoisting up 17 shots, only two fewer than Kevin Knox who put up 32 points. Spencer has appeared in eight games for Golden State this season but has failed to gain much traction in the rotation, so he'll continue to stay sharp in the G League from time to time.

Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now