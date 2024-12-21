Pat Spencer News: Adds 16 points in G League loss

Spencer produced 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals over 30 minutes Friday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 128-106 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Spencer was aggressive on the offensive end and finished the day second on his team in scoring despite hoisting up 17 shots, only two fewer than Kevin Knox who put up 32 points. Spencer has appeared in eight games for Golden State this season but has failed to gain much traction in the rotation, so he'll continue to stay sharp in the G League from time to time.