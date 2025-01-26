Pat Spencer News: Leads Santa Cruz to victory

Spencer finished with 34 points (13-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals across 31 minutes Saturday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 128-118 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Spencer saw an uptick in opportunities with Kevin Knox (ankle) out of commission, leading his team in points and rebounds. The two-way guard continues to see playing time in the G League while struggling to carve out a role on the NBA club. Spencer is averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.0 steals through five appearances this year with Santa Cruz.