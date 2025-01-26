Pat Spencer News: Puts up big numbers in G League win

Spencer finished with 34 points (13-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals across 31 minutes Saturday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 128-118 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars.

With Golden State getting Brandin Podziemski back on Thursday following an extended absence due to an abdominal injury, the NBA team didn't have much of a need for Spencer. Rather than sticking around with Golden State for Saturday's 118-108 loss to the Lakers, the two-way player returned to Santa Cruz to make his second G League appearance in as many days. After being limited to seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in Friday's 132-127 loss to the Stars, Spencer bounced back in a big way Saturday, with the 34 points doubling up his previous G League season high of 16, which he had achieved twice.