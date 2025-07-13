Menu
Patrick Baldwin Injury: Intends to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 10:39am

Baldwin (ankle) plans to play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Bucks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Baldwin sustained the ankle injury, though he's expected to make his 2025 Summer League debut Sunday. The 22-year-old forward appeared in 24 regular-season outings between the Clippers and Wizards during the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 2.2 points and 1.0 rebounds across 4.5 minutes per game.

Patrick Baldwin
Los Angeles Clippers
