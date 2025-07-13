Patrick Baldwin News: Double-doubles in SL win

Baldwin posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals and a block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 106-91 Summer League win over the Bucks.

Baldwin made his 2025 Summer League debut Sunday after being ruled out for the team's first game due to an ankle injury. He was a standout performer, posting game highs in points and rebounds. Baldwin also did well on the defensive end, generating three steals and adding a block.