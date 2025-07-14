Patrick Baldwin News: Grabs seven boards in SL win

Baldwin provided 10 points (4-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist across 28 minutes in Monday's 67-58 Summer League win over the Lakers

Baldwin tied the game-high mark in rebounds and finished as one of four Clippers players to score double-digit points, despite struggling with his shot in the low-scoring affair. The two-way player appeared in 24 regular-season outings between the Clippers and Wizards during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 rebounds across 4.5 minutes per game.