Patrick Baldwin News: Grabs seven boards Monday

Baldwin provided 10 points (4-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist across 28 minutes in Monday in the Clippers' 67-58 win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Baldwin should continue to get extended minutes throughout the summer, but he's unlikely to see many opportunities with the Clippers once the season gets underway. He's under contract as a two-way player and is expected to see the bulk of the playing time in the G League in 2025-26.