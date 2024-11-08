Patrick Gardner News: Double-doubles in G League opener

Gardner recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 129-123 win over the G League Maine Celtics.

Gardner impressed with his effort on the glass, securing 11 of his 14 rebounds on the defensive end of the court. He was also one of four starters to score 10 or more points. Gardner will look to take another step forward this year after averaging 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks across 18 regular-season games a year ago with Long Island.