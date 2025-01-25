Patrick McCaw News: Muted role offensively continues
McCaw posted five points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 loss to the Charge.
McCaw continues to see steady playing time as a defensive stopper for Delaware, having started 15 consecutive games. Still, he's not making a big impact on the box score outside the steals category. The 29-year-old veteran swingman has logged single-digit scoring outputs in six straight contests while playing such a muted role on offense, but he's averaging 1.5 steals over 28 outings with the Blue Coats this season.
Patrick McCaw
Free Agent
