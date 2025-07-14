Paul George Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

George (knee) underwent surgery Monday to treat an injury sustained during a recent workout, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

George's 2024-25 campaign was disrupted by multiple injuries, and he'll now add arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to his recovery process. While specifics on the injury and a formal timeline are vague, Charania reports that George will begin rehab and be re-evaluated ahead of training camp. The veteran averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes across 41 regular-season games during his first year with the 76ers.