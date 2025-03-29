Payton Pritchard Injury: Ruled out against San Antonio

Pritchard (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Pritchard is having a career with the Celtics this season, but he won't be on the floor Saturday in San Antonio due to left hip soreness. Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman will likely be the players leaned on in the backcourt against the Spurs due to Pritchard's absence.