Payton Pritchard News: Double-double off bench Sunday

Pritchard closed Sunday's 112-98 win over Washington with 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes off the bench.

It was his second straight game with a double-double, although Thursday's effort came via assists and not boards. Pritchard has scored at least 15 points in eight of the last nine games while anchoring Boston's second unit, averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 boards, 4.9 threes 4.0 assists and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 46.8 percent from beyond the arc.